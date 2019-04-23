Puma wants 90 percent of all its cotton and polyester to be more sustainable

Puma now aims for 90 percent of all cotton and polyester used in its products to come from “more sustainable sources” by 2020, after reaching its previous target of 50 percent two years ahead of schedule. Such sources include cotton from the Better Cotton Initiative (the organization seeking to improve the social, environmental and economic impact of cotton production) and polyester certified by Bluesign (the organization promoting resource efficiency in the textile industry).

“We are proud that we have reached our targets for more sustainable materials two years earlier than planned. We still have room for improvement, which is why we have taken steps with our suppliers to sharply increase the amount of more sustainable materials in our products going forward”, said Stefan Seiden, Head of Corporate Responsibility at Puma, in a statement.

Currently, 50 percent of the cotton and 66 percent of the polyester used by Puma come from “more sustainable sources”. In addition, the company says 90 percent of its leather and cardboard are certified by the Leather Working Group and FSC.

Last month, the company announced a collaboration with NGO First Mile to launch a sportswear collection made from recycled plastic bottles.

Picture: Puma Facebook