Fashionunited
 
    4. Share 
Puma x Polaroid collection to be launched next month
FASHION

Puma x Polaroid collection to be launched next month

Marjorie van Elven
|

Polaroid is set to celebrate its 80th anniversary with a collection of sneakers in collaboration with Puma, to be launched next month. The line will feature new takes on Puma’s RS-0 and RS-100 sneakers, inspired by the design of Polaroid’s iconic OneStep analog instant camera.

Puma x Polaroid collection to be launched next month

The RS-0 will include a white leather upper, reflective laces and the Polaroid Color Spectrum graphic on the tongue. The soles will be red, referring to the camera’s shutter button.

The RS-100 style will come with the Color Spectrum graphic on both the tongue and sole.

Puma x Polaroid collection to be launched next month

The sneakers will be released in Europe first, on September 8. No price indication was given for now.

Pictures: Puma
Puma Polaroid

Related news

More news

LATEST JOBS

 

Most read