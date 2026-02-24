Purpose and plurality: Harrods buyer names Erdem, Burberry among best LFW shows

London Fashion Week has officially wrapped up its autumn/winter 2026 edition, and the opinions of industry insiders are continuing to roll in. According to director of buying, fashion at Harrods, Simon Longland, for this season, London resisted “reduction to a single trend”.

“The breadth and diversity of brands on show make it difficult—and arguably unnecessary—to define a uniform direction,” he said following the season’s wrap. “This plurality is precisely what gives London its distinct energy and enduring relevance among the four major fashion weeks.”

While unable to specify an overarching trend, Longland did identify his favourite collections, including that of Burberry, Emilia Wickstead, Patrick McDowell and Joseph.

Burberry AW26. Credits: ©Launchmetrics/spotlight

Erdem, which celebrated its 20th anniversary, was also among the top collections cited by Longland, who further stated that its show was the best to have “met the moment”, for serving as “both a celebration of heritage and a clear statement of continued relevance”.

Without disclosing the standout emerging brands for fear of oversharing, Longland confirmed that there were indeed a number of newer names that aligned with Harrods’ direction. The retailer is therefore planning to introduce these fresh faces into its assortment “in due course”.

When speaking on what shift could be felt this season, Longland said: “While London retains its energy, there is a noticeable shift in focus towards craft, quality and, ultimately, wearability. The most compelling collections are those that balance creativity with a sense of purpose and longevity.”