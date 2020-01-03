PVH announces five-year partnership with Fordham University

Fashion giant PVH Corp, which includes Calvin Klein and Tommy Hilfiger, has announced a five-year partnership with Fordham University's Gabelli School of Business in the US to establish a new educational hub for corporate responsibility and sustainability.

The partnership will work to develop students into the “conscientious business leaders of tomorrow,” explained PVH Corp in statement, using a range of resources including a quarterly lecture series, a number of research programmes for both faculty and students, and a new academic offerings for undergraduate and graduate student.

PVH chairman and chief executive Manny Chirico graduated from The Gabelli School of Business and currently sits on the Board of Trustees of the University, and in 2018, he received an honorary Doctorate of Humane Letters from the university.

Commenting on the partnership, Chirico, said: “This demonstrates PVH and Fordham’s shared commitment to educate the future by harnessing the power of corporate responsibility for both financial successes and societal impact.”

Donna Rapaccioli, Ph.D., dean of the Gabelli School of Business, added: “Our partnership with PVH Corp. reflects an innovative model for the Gabelli School – one that takes a holistic, multi-stakeholder approach toward creating impact.

“The partnership will prove that two organisations with very similar values, but in very different industries, can meaningfully connect to support social and environmental good at a time when we need it most.”

Image: courtesy of PVH Corp/Fordham University