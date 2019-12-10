PVH announces new science-based greenhouse gas reduction targets

PVH Group has announced new science-based targets to reduce greenhouses gases.

The targets aim to have all PVH offices, warehouses and stores powered by 100 percent renewable electricity by 2030, which the group said will reduce emissions for its Scope 1 and 2 GHG footprints by 71 percent. Additionally, the group aims to reduce its global supply chain (Scope 3) emissions by 30 percent by 2030.

The group, which owns brands Calvin Klein, Tommy Hilfiger and Van Heusen, has received approval of its absolute greenhouse gas (GHG) emission reduction targets by the Science Based Target initiative.

The new targets come as part of PVH Group’s Forward Fashion Corporate Responsibility strategy launched earlier this year, which aims to have its business operations generate zero waste, zero carbon emissions and zero hazardous chemicals, and to produce circular products, among other commitments.

To achieve these targets, PVH Group said it will be “engaging with the most energy-intensive facilities in its supply chain to set targets and reduce GHG footprints”, as well as developing products with lower environmental impacts, collaborating with suppliers to drive renewable energy transitions, and supporting the efforts of the United Nations Fashion Industry Charter for Climate Action.

“This validation of our Science Based Targets reflects the science- and data-based underpinnings of PVH’s Forward Fashion strategy and our goal of driving fashion forward - for good,” PVH chairman and CEO Emanuel Chirico said in a statement. “A critical aspect of our ambitions is helping combat climate change, and we are focused on cutting greenhouse gas emissions and driving renewable energy procurement in ways that will generate tangible and scalable change. We are working towards these goals as an individual organization, as well as with our peers and partners.”