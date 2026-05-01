PVH Foundation commits 10 million dollars to next-gen talent initiative

PVH Foundation, the philanthropic arm of global brand management firm PVH, has committed 10 million dollars to a new programme designed to uplift and support next generation talent.

Set to run through 2030, ‘Runway Ahead’ will focus on facilitating mentorship opportunities, financial aid, and industry access for emerging designers and students. The investment was described by PVH’s CEO Stefan Larsson as a “responsibility” of the conglomerate to unlock access and create pathways for future fashion leaders.

The initiative is launching through two partnerships, including one with Harlem’s Fashion Row (HFR), which recently introduced an exclusive fellowship programme providing three selected designers with grants and support to create and present collections. The chosen designers will present their debut SS27 collections at HFR’s Fashion Show and Style Awards during New York Fashion Week.

A second partnership with the Council of Fashion Designers of America (CFDA) will similarly award three one-year scholarships to US-based design students, either senior undergraduate or first-year graduate levels, exploring how fashion carries meaning across time. The recipients will also receive access to PVH’s archive as well as ongoing mentorship and career guidance from the group.

CFDA’s CEO, Steven Kolb, said: “These scholarships are about giving talented students the space to grow, experiment, and define their voice. With the support of the PVH Foundation, we’re helping empower the next generation of designers to approach fashion with both creativity and purpose.”