PwC research: Secondhand is a conscious choice, clothing leads luxury purchases

Secondhand fashion is no longer a niche but a conscious choice, increasingly integrated into the purchasing behaviour of younger generations. 40 percent of Gen Z and 28 percent of Millennials have already purchased second-hand products on Vinted, while 41 percent and 27 percent, respectively, have also sold them. In contrast, 53 percent of Baby Boomers and 49 percent of Gen X have never bought or sold secondhand items, a sign of a still-strong cultural resistance.

71 percent of consumers have purchased luxury items from Italian multi-brand boutiques at least once, both in brick and mortar stores and online. 39 percent of Gen Z considers the ability to personalise a product very important. These are some of the findings from the 'Trends in luxury fashion: Consumer survey 2025' survey by PwC. The survey was conducted on 268 consumers in Italy, Germany, the UK, France, and Spain, belonging to the baby boomer, Gen X, millennial, and Gen Z generations. Some of the research findings were presented this week in Rome during a retail conference organised by Camera Buyer Italia.

When prices are too high some wait for discounts, some choose secondhand, others opt for rental

Furthermore, 87 percent of millennials are more interested in discovering new high-end multi-brand labels, while 49 percent of baby boomers are unwilling to pay more for sustainable products. It seems clear that luxury is changing, and the new generations want it to be sustainable, accessible and customisable.

Clothing remains the most purchased luxury category, with 69 percent of consumers having bought at least one item in the last 12 months. This is followed by accessories (53 percent), shoes (32 percent), and bags (16 percent). Young people from Gen Z stand out for the variety of their purchases: 66 percent choose clothing; 62 percent accessories; 43 percent shoes; and 18 percent bags. The preferences of millennials are similar, while Gen X and baby boomers focus mainly on clothing, showing less interest in accessories and footwear.

“Luxury fashion is undergoing a profound and irreversible transformation. The new generations are no longer content with just buying a product; they want to understand its value, history, and impact. Gen Z and millennials are redefining the rules of the game, pushing the industry towards more sustainable, inclusive, and digital models. Consumers are more informed, more curious, and more demanding. They clearly indicate where to invest: in experience, circularity, and trust. For companies in the sector, this is a real opportunity to rethink their positioning and build long-term value. The future of luxury is already here, and it speaks the language of awareness,” explained Erika Andreetta, partner at PwC Italia and EMEA fashion & luxury leader, in a note.

When the price of a product is considered too high, consumer behaviour changes. About a third (29 percent) admit to waiting for sales, while 20 percent claim they have never given up a purchase for financial reasons. Younger generations show more flexible strategies. Gen Z prefers second-hand, rental, and private sales. Millennials look for similar alternatives in more accessible brands, while Gen X and baby boomers do not seem to be deterred by price.

Another interesting finding concerns the time between encountering a product and deciding to purchase it. Gen Z is more deliberate: only 34 percent decide in less than half an hour, while 21 percent take a few hours before buying. In contrast, Baby Boomers are more impulsive: 32 percent buy within 10 minutes, and a significant 47 percent within half an hour.

The motivations driving the purchase of a luxury product are not limited to design or brand. The most influential factors are craftsmanship and the quality of customer service (37 percent). These are followed by environmental sustainability (32 percent); 'Made in Italy' production (31 percent); the status associated with the brand (31 percent); and reviews from friends and family (28 percent). Personalisation emerges as a key element. 39 percent of Gen Z considers it very important to be able to customise a product or service based on their preferences for design, functionality, content, and user experience.

In-store or online purchases?

The physical channel remains a key reference point for luxury fashion shoppers, but the omnichannel experience is now a well-established reality. Only 34 percent of consumers state they shop exclusively in physical stores, compared to 13 percent who buy only online. The majority alternate between both channels (53 percent), showing a growing fluidity between the physical and digital experience.

The preference for physical stores is stronger in certain categories. Jewellery (41 percent), accessories (40 percent), and formalwear (39 percent) are predominantly purchased in physical boutiques. Half of baby boomers prefer to buy exclusively in physical stores (48 percent), while Gen Z shows a strong inclination towards a hybrid model (68 percent), combining physical and digital.

When it comes to choosing where to shop, the brand's own store is the preferred channel for all generations. This is followed by multi-brand stores, which are particularly popular with Gen X (40 percent) and baby boomers (26 percent). Outlets, second-hand stores, and local markets remain marginal.

Exclusivity is main factor that makes a high-end multi-brand store attractive

Online purchasing habits also vary by generation. On average, single-brand e-commerce remains the preferred channel, followed by multi-brand boutiques and generalist marketplaces. Gen Z stands out for its more intense presence on digital platforms, dividing its purchases among e-commerce, online outlets, and second-hand markets.

Multi-brand stores continue to be key players in luxury fashion, serving as a reference point for those seeking variety, quality, and new shopping experiences. Millennials frequent them the most, with 79 percent choosing these boutiques, followed by Gen Z at 69 percent. Conversely, baby boomers are the generation least likely to shop in Italian multi-brand boutiques (47 percent) and also have the most limited knowledge of this channel (16 percent).

Trust in high-end multi-brand stores varies significantly across generations. Gen Z and millennials are the most convinced, with 49 percent and 46 percent respectively believing these stores can select the right brands for them. Gen X shows a more moderate attitude (63 percent), while baby boomers are more sceptical: 32 percent state they agree 'little' or 'not at all'.

Exclusivity is the main factor that makes a high-end multi-brand store attractive for 43 percent of consumers.