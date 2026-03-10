PXL-MAD School of Arts launches Fashion Technology Futures postgraduate programme

PXL-MAD School of Arts has introduced Fashion Technology Futures, a one-year postgraduate programme designed to explore the intersection of fashion, technology and emerging creative systems.

Launching in October 2026, the programme responds to the growing impact of digitalisation, artificial intelligence and new production models on the fashion industry. Rather than treating technology simply as a tool, the course positions it as a creative language that shapes how fashion is designed, produced and experienced.

The curriculum will cover areas such as digital fashion, speculative design, AI and emerging technologies, artistic direction and visual storytelling, alongside new workflow and production models. It also encourages critical reflection on the systems influencing the industry.

Credits: PXL-MAD

Future focused portfolios

The programme is coordinated by designer Flora Miranda and was developed in collaboration with Ann Claes, Taskin Goec and Lola Ilegems. It is aimed at designers, artists and technologists working across disciplines who want to develop hybrid creative practices and future-focused portfolios.

Embedded within PXL-MAD’s interdisciplinary ecosystem, the postgraduate programme seeks to prepare a new generation of creatives to actively shape the future of fashion through technology and experimentation.