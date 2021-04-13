Pyer Moss announces next runway show

With the announcement of the CFDA expecting a return to physical runway shows in September, designers are already lining up for their spots on the calendar. One of the biggest names in fashion right now, known for dressing Kamala Harris and having runway shows addressing pertinent civil rights issues, already has plans for his Collection 4 in September. Kerby Jean-Raymond of Pyer Moss plans to show his show the second week of September. The official date will be released this summer.

September is currently shaping up to be quite the comeback for New York Fashion Week. The Met Gala is set to return to close out New York Fashion Week, potentially making New York Fashion Week a star-studded affair. Markarian designer Alexandra O’Neill, also known for dressing Kamala Harris, is set show during September as well.

Jean-Raymond founded Pyer Moss in 2013, and the brand quickly shot to popularity for its ability to promote social activism. Jean-Raymond began collaborating with Reebok in 2018, and is now the brand’s global creative director.