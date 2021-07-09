Pyer Moss Couture show postponed

If you were patiently waiting for Kerby Jean-Raymond to debut Pyer Moss Couture yesterday from New York as part of Paris Couture Week, you will have to wait a little longer as heavy, persistent rain forced the designer to postpone.

Jean-Raymond, a guest designer of the Chambre Syndicale de la Haute Couture this season, chose to showcase his debut couture collection at Villa Lewaro, a mansion built in 1917 in Irvington, New York for the Black entrepreneur Madam C.J. Walker, believed to be the first female self-made millionaire in America.

After more than two hours of delays due to heavy rain, Jean-Raymond decided to reschedule the outdoor show on safety grounds and will now unveil his couture collection on Saturday, July 10.

“This energy ain’t it,” said Jean-Raymond on Instagram. “I have a better idea.”

More details about the rescheduled show are expected later today on social media, with the brand adding that it would make a portion of the audience open to the public.