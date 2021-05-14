Pyer Moss to show collection during Paris Couture Week

From global creative director of Reebok to becoming one of the most revered designers in New York’s fashion scene, is there any stopping Pyer Moss’s Kerby Jean Raymond. Apparently not, because his next stop is Paris Couture Week.

Pyer Moss is set to present as a guest member at this summer’s Paris Couture Week. While Pyer Moss doesn’t have an official haute couture qualification, France’s governing fashion body, the Fédération de la Haute Couture et de la Mode, invites guest members to present on the couture schedule. Past participants have included Proenza Schouler, Rodarte, Vetements, J. Mendel, and AZ Factory.

This collection marks Pyer Moss’s first couture collection. In addition to the upcoming couture collection, Pyer Moss will be presenting a ready-to-wear collection at New York Fashion Week.