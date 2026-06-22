Pyjamas as daywear: fashion has never been more comfortable

The comfort trend in fashion has reached a new peak. Garments styled like pyjamas and nightgowns are now in vogue with the wider public. This might seem surprising at first glance. However, there are several good reasons for this development.

Too stylish for bed

Visually, it makes sense not to hide some pyjama styles in a dark bedroom. They are, after all, shirts and softly flowing, elegant trousers, often made from shimmering silk and luxurious velvet. Elaborate piped seams and a breast pocket on the shirt, similar to one for a pocket square, have likely always made people wonder about their purpose for sleeping.

Furthermore, consider the pinstripes. Many two-piece pyjama sets are reminiscent of a chic suit worn by a distinguished mafioso, or the tops resemble a Sunday best shirt. Negligés and babydolls are often trimmed with lace.

These styles are now available from mainstream brands and major fashion houses alike. They are clearly promoted on the catwalk and in advertising for daytime wear, both indoors and out, rather than for sleeping. Prada, Michael Kors and Dolce & Gabbana are just a few examples.

According to fashion magazine Elle, pyjama trousers are “the trouser trend for summer 2026”. The fashion experts’ analysis states: “Pyjama pants are perhaps the most comfortable, airy and versatile trousers this year. They are extremely fun, look good and are exceptionally comfortable to wear. One really cannot expect more from a pair of trousers.”

Dolce&Gabbana spring/summer 2026, menswear Credits: ©Launchmetrics/spotlight

Boundless fashion

Why has this sleepwear look become so popular? “The pyjama look negates the separation between leisure and work; private and public; indoors and outdoors, signalling a life where these boundaries do not exist,” explains Carl Tillessen, a trend analyst and managing director of the German Fashion Institute in Berlin.

In his opinion, many people dream of such a life. He describes it as a “job with 100 percent remote work, 100 percent flexible hours, no representative duties and no dress code. Ideally, this would be in a climate where it is as mild outdoors as it is indoors,” Tillessen elaborates.

There is a backstory to this trend. The pandemic and its lockdowns paved the way for this fashion movement. Since then, many people have adopted a fully or partially remote working environment. This initially brought tracksuits and athletic wear to the forefront, not just for lounging on the sofa or for workouts. Although previously unimaginable, the transition to pyjamas was only a small step from there.

More stylish than the usual tracksuit

As we move further away from the constraints of the pandemic, there is a growing desire for more stylish looks. This means retaining the comfortable cuts and feel, but moving away from the 'lounger' aesthetic. The current fashion trend addresses this with its often very chic pyjama-inspired combinations.

“In many areas, the exceptionally comfortable clothing people grew accustomed to during lockdown has become the new normal. However, there is often a fine line between comfort and slovenliness,” explains fashion expert Tillessen.

He advises, referencing a famous quote by fashion designer Karl Lagerfeld: “To be above suspicion in this regard, a freshly ironed silk satin pyjama with piping is recommended. It unequivocally shows that, unlike the wearers of baggy tracksuits for watching television, you have not yet lost control of your life.”

“The lockdown look is also being elevated in other areas,” adds trend analyst Tillessen. “Athleisure, which is sportswear for leisure, the office or other non-sporting activities, is evolving into ‘athlegance’.” He describes this as “a version with more elegant colours, finer materials and more refined cuts. It is better suited for making a grand entrance than for binge-watching an entire series,” says Tillessen.

Dolce&Gabbana ready-to-wear spring/summer 2026 Credits: ©Launchmetrics/spotlight

Toteme, spring/summer 2025, ready-to-wear Credits: ©Launchmetrics/spotlight