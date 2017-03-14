Q&A: Olivia Cantillon, co-founder, OwnTheLook.com

INTERVIEWFinding a gap in the e-commerce market is difficult, especially within the multi-brand market, however, OwnTheLook.com is looking to change the way women shop with its experimental approach to retail, not just offering trend-led affordable fashion, but also showcasing how to wear those trends by a team of industry insiders, meaning that customers can then buy the model's entire outfit, or just pieces individually.

Launched this month, OwnTheLook.com features more than 40 contemporary labels from around the world, ranging from ready-to-wear, swimwear, accessories and jewellery, to directional trend-led fashion from brands including Australian label Isla, Swedish brand Aeryne, and New York-based N12H.

Consumers can shop like they would on Asos, via the brand or even category, or they can click on ‘The Looks’ which have been edited into trends, such as ‘Weekend Cool’, ‘Wedding Bliss’ and ‘Office Chic’, which then offers a curated selection of relevant looks. The styling concept goes even further as on each product page there is a dedicated ‘Styling Tip’ which explains the trend, how to wear and what to wear it with. Need further help, just click the ‘Ask a Stylist’ button where you can submit your question about the pieces or trends. Further inspiration can be gathered from the ‘Style Guide’ the e-commerce’s blog sharing information about the brands, influencers, and key trends.

To celebrate the launch, FashionUnited caught up with co-founder Olivia Cantillon to find out more about OwnTheLook.com and her inspiration for setting up the site.

“Over the last seven years, I’ve been working in fashion journalism as a stylist and editor both in the UK and the Middle East. My ‘fashion’ journey began after I finished studying buying and styling at The Fashion Retail Academy in London and I got my first job as a fashion assistant at UK title, Star Magazine. I learnt everything I know growing through the ranks at Star and I quickly moved up to become the teams deputy fashion editor. Forever looking for my next challenge, I took a leap of faith and moved to the Middle East where I became Hello! Magazine Middle East’s fashion and beauty editor and then on to become Mojeh Magazine’s in-house stylist. This is where my styling opportunities really grew and I got to work with not only international fashion houses such as Dior and Gucci, but also incredible regional designers.”

“The inspiration for OwnTheLook.com truly came from my love of styling - I wanted to transfer my skillset and love for simply ‘teaming clothes together’ and create something much bigger.

“I saw a gap in the market for an online multi-brand platform that made outfit dressing its focus and I wanted to target all of those fashion-crazed girls that had surrounded me my whole career. It was important to me that the styling concept wasn’t the only difference in appeal, so I began searching for unknown and emerging brands that hadn’t fully made their way into the UK marketplace. By providing ready-to-wear looks that were styled in a less traditional way with brands that weren’t yet known was something that really excited me.”

“Moving into the retail sector was always a long-term goal of mine, and this project has now been in the making for the past year and a half. I spent a lot of time researching and building my knowledge base in terms of retail, as this was a big change from working in journalism!”

“As a start-up, challenges appeared when we were approaching brands to buy pre-launch. I didn’t have much to showcase in terms of site visuals, trading history or previous orders so the brands really had to trust in our brand aesthetic and promise of what was to come.”

“The styling on site very much caters to a more daring shopper, who enjoys taking risks, being bold with their style and enjoys learning of new ways to wear product. Taking the unconventional approach to dressing is in our customer's DNA and this forward-thinking approach has been the driving force behind the editorially-led looks we’ve styled.”

“I think online shoppers have evolved alongside the digital world's evolution and the mindset of expecting more is something that is absolutely natural. I believe when customers come to our site, they aren’t just coming to shop, they are coming for styling advice, inspiration on ways to wear and an alternative eye on fashion. This depth of information can’t always be collected when shopping in a brick-and-mortar store so online platforms now have the opportunity to deliver something extra.”

“There are over 40 brands on site for launch, including our Korean brand Ouor, Indonesian brand Schmiley Mo, Australian label Isla and New York brand N12H. They all have very directional and clear brand aesthetics but an overarching ‘Own The Look’ mood.”

“Finding brands that were in line with our ‘Own The Look’ aesthetic, offered a good price point and weren’t currently stocked in the UK wasn’t an easy task! I really took my time when making a brand selection for site and attended as many global tradeshows as possible. Buying for the brand involved a lot of travelling and seasonal trips to shows in New York, Vegas, Madrid, Berlin, Copenhagen, Paris, and Munich, however, I also found many of our brands by searching through social channels such as Instagram. It’s a great way to directly connect with a brand and really understand their aesthetic with their use of imagery. I plan to travel to Korea this year to find some new brands for our next season.”

“Many of our brands aren’t currently stocked in the UK, however, we have some exclusive pieces designed by one of our French designers, Hit The Road Jacques. The label is extremely forward thinking and looks to shape and texture within its design. We worked in collaboration to create some sweaters that are now a site exclusive! We also worked with a London brand to create leather jackets in candy-crush metallic hues.”

“I never like to say never – to anything! But for right now, I’m really focused on solidifying our relationships with our current brands and continuing to find new and emerging labels for next season. This is potentially something we’ll review down the line.”

“I absolutely think this platform would work for men and it’s a market that is definitely on my radar for the future of Own The Look. Our goal is to make online shopping and outfit dressing as effortless as possible and the men's market would be an ideal marketplace for this.”

“I hope to see us working even more closely with our brands to develop exclusive collections for our customers, and to build a community of style where our shopper looks to us as not only a voice but a provider in all things fashion. The great thing about an online platform is that the reach and potential to grow is limitless.”

Images: courtesy of OwnTheLook.com