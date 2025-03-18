Qasimi’s Q Rising platforms emerging Indian talent ahead of 2025 cohort applications

Last week, Q Rising, the talent incubator to London-based brand Qasimi, platformed Indian designers in a Mumbai activation ahead of the launch of its application process for its next cohort of 2025.

Over March 12 and 13, the organisation set out to provide exposure and mentorship opportunities for select Indian designers, offering them a chance to engage with industry leaders and press.

The activation came as part of efforts by Hoor Al Qasimi, the founder of his namesake brand, to build a global community “that nurtures emerging fashion talent and fosters creativity”.

In a release, the designer said: “Following our impactful activation in Lagos [where the brand hosted a similar event last year], we are thrilled to bring Q Rising to Mumbai, India. This expansion reinforces our commitment to supporting local designers, providing them with opportunities for growth, and amplifying their voices on the global stage.”

Journalist, author and fashion industry veteran Sujata Assomull was named as the regional ambassador to the Mumbai event, where she brought her expertise to emerging designers through guidance on navigating the industry and building sustainable careers.

In her own statement, Assomull underlined Q Rising’s mission of “uplifting and supporting independent labels from the Global South”. She added: “With India’s vibrant contemporary fashion scene at a pivotal moment, many designers are looking for the right push to go global, Q RISING can nudge them to take that leap."

The launch of Q Rising’s activation in Mumbai comes ahead of the official opening of applications for the incubator’s next cohort in the summer of 2025.