QHQ Award Fashion Capital student with Bursary

Perfect Patterns student awarded bursary!

QHQ, the leading technical resource to the fashion industry have awarded a £1,500 bursary to learner Natasha Osaro-Osaghae to enable her to progress onto the Level 2 Perfect Pattern Cutting Course at the Fashion Technology Academy.

Natasha successfully completed the six week Level 1 patterns course as she wanted to further her knowledge and expertise in the production process, and now with grateful thanks to QHQ, she is able to take her training to the next level.

Sally Blaxall, Director QHQ commented:

‘As technical experts in our field, we are so passionate about the industry and we are absolutely thrilled to be in a position to provide this opportunity for Natasha. We want to give something back to the industry and by supporting Natasha through this process, she will be able to acquire the correct technical skills to drive her career forward.’

Perfect Patterns Level 2 is a 10 week course which provides learners with the knowledge and skills to produce a range of valuable, in-demand and technical pattern drafting and cutting skills. Natasha’s tutor and industry expert, Dawn Foxall will guide and show her how to use an array of tools, techniques and methods to produce perfect blocks and patterns that fit as well as an introduction to lay planning.

On being awarded the bursary, Natasha commented:

‘I have always had a strong interest in the fashion industry and even with a desire to have my own label, I knew that an understanding of the construction of garments and components of the fabric was just as important as the design side. I am extremely grateful and overwhelmed by the generosity of Sally and QHQ to fund my skills development. Without this I would not be in a position to advance to the Level 2 programme. I already feel so much more confident as I know I’m being taught the correct industry way in a live factory environment. Watch this space!’

Natasha is part of the next generation of home grown talent that the industry must nurture to ensure that UK garment manufacturing continues to thrive. As Sally so rightly commented, the role of a technologist is more secure than that of a designer, however most students do not even know what a garment technologist does. It is now time to drive technical skills forward and with companies like QHQ recognising the importance of technologists, we can work collaboratively to secure the future of British manufacturing.