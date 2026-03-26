QS World University Rankings 2026: Istituto Marangoni Enters Top 50 for Art & Design

Istituto Marangoni has entered the global Top 50 in the QS World University Rankings by Subject 2026 for Art & Design, placing 45th worldwide, a significant jump from its previous Top 100 position.

According to the newly released rankings, the institution recorded strong improvements across key performance indicators, including academic reputation and employer reputation, highlighting growing industry recognition and employability outcomes for graduates.

The Overall Indicator rose from 61.2 to 67.7, while Academic Reputation increased from 62.3 to 67.3. Notably, Employer Reputation saw one of the biggest gains, climbing from 51.4 to 71.4 — reflecting the school’s close ties with the creative industries and its ability to prepare students for professional careers.

'This milestone confirms the strength of our educational model'

“This milestone confirms the strength of our educational model and the growing recognition from industry partners,” said Stefania Valenti, Managing Director of the institution said in a press release.

Founded in 1935 in Milan, Istituto Marangoni trains professionals across fashion, design, and luxury disciplines and now welcomes approximately 5,000 students annually from 108 countries across campuses in global fashion capitals including London, Paris, Dubai and Miami.

The Top 50 entry underscores the school’s continued investment in innovation, academic development and industry collaboration, strengthening its position as a global benchmark in creative education.