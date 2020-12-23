Quay announces partnership to mentor young girls

Global eyewear brand Quay is teaming up with charity Girls Out Loud in the UK to mentor young girls for one year.

Beginning this month, Quay will partner with Manchester-based, non-profit social enterprise, Girls Out Loud to fund the mentorship of ten teenage girls through the Girls Out Loud Big Sister programme for 12 months.

The bespoke programme aims to educating and empowering teenage girls across the UK, to raise the self-confidence, self-belief, emotional resilience and self-image amongst the country’s most vulnerable young women.

This initiative supports at-risk girls by matching them with a female role model who will “guide and empower them to find their voice and shine”.

In a statement, Quay said it believed that it was their “inherent duty to spread the brand’s vision far and wide through philanthropic and cause programmes, and to support causes that amplify and nurture the self-expression, confidence, and wellbeing of their global community.”

As part of its support, Quay will be fronting an educational workshop to directly assist the vulnerable young women in the Girls Out Loud programme, as well as monetary donations to support the enterprise in its growth.

Image: courtesy of Quay