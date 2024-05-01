Quay collaborates with SZA on sunglasses edit

Eyewear brand Quay has announced a partnership with four-time Grammy Award-winning singer-songwriter SZA.

The exclusive ‘Sides of SZA’ edit for spring celebrates “self-expression through SZA’s curated lens,” and features eight unique sunglass styles with colour pops, oversized frames and statement detailing.

Commenting on the collaboration, SZA said in a statement: "When I think of Quay, I think; confident, playful, and stylish. This edit with Quay has been an incredible opportunity to partner on.

"Self-expression is in our nature—I hope fans feel empowered to make their own rules and find styles that resonate with all the different sides of them.”

Quay ‘Sides of SZA’ edit Credits: Quay

Highlights from the edit include ‘TTYL,’ a Y2K-inspired rimless style with an apricot-tinted lens, and ‘On Set,’ a studded, oversized, wraparound shade, featuring a brush gold frame and gradient lens.

David Adamson, chief marketing officer for Quay, added: “We are thrilled to team up with SZA for this exclusive edit. Quay is rooted in self-expression. Our brand was born in the music festival scene, so we are intrinsically connected to music. Collaborating with a unique talent like SZA was an undeniable and natural expression of the brand.

“SZA brings a level of creativity and a signature style to everything she touches. The SZA Edit is no exception.”

The collaborative edit will be available from Quay’s official website and select retail partners from May 1.