Queens Gaming Collective debuts in fashion with loungewear collection

The All Rise collection is propelling gaming lifestyle company Queens Gaming Collective into the fashion industry.

Designed by established streetwear designer Lanie Alabanza-Barcena, aka Miss Lawn, the collection includes a range of loungewear that combines the 90’s aesthetic with the comfort gamers require. The capsule will feature branded hoodies, crewnecks and graphic tees, among other versatile pieces.

The female-owned gaming company is releasing the collection as an exclusive summer 2021 capsule putting female gamer needs first. As a keen gamer herself, Miss Lawn knew what the collection needed to include to optimise a woman’s gaming experience. The influential designer has collaborated with iconic brands such as Nike, Stüssy and Savage X Fenty, making her a huge player in the streetwear market.

“It was an immense honour for me to come on board with Queens Gaming Collective to work on a project that is totally women-led, especially for an industry as male-dominated as gaming,” said Albanza-Barcena in a statement. “It was important for me to design a collection that is inclusive and gives a signature look and vibe to women’s gaming. The pieces are versatile, comfy and inclusive - where every woman can dress it up or down, and stylise to make it her own.”

With the collection bringing the company into the wide world of apparel, it wants to continue changing the view that the gaming industry is male-dominated. According to the company, women account for 48 percent of gamers and are often left underrepresented in the community. The goal of the brand is to bring inclusivity and gender equity to the gaming table, which it hopes to do through a range of services provided for women, including brand partnerships, merchandising and IP development.

The All Rise collection is a way of continuing the mission of diversifying the gaming world, by providing comfortable clothing that promotes freedom of expression among upcoming female gamers in the industry.

“The All Rise Collection is designed to encourage women at every level of gameplay to represent themselves as the incredible Queens in gaming and streaming that they are,” says Alisa Jacobs, co-founder and CEO of the collective.