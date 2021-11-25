Queer Eye’s Antoni drops personal collection in collaboration with Wardrobe

Antoni Porowski, from the popular Netflix series Queer Eye, has released a collection from his personal closet to be available to borrow through the rental platform, Wardrobe.

Among the items on offer is a Sandro top worn by Porowski at Montreal Pride, a Garçon Infideles shirt from a Taylor Swift music video and the star’s Balmain jacket worn at the design house’s FW19 fashion show.

Porowski said on a particular James Concannon piece: “This jacket. The brilliant James Concannon handpainted this moto jacket - it’s been on Queer Eye, it’s been to Congress, and it’s even on a Lego. I am forever in awe of James’s art and you can also find some of his painted tees in my closet.”

All proceeds from Porowski’s item rental will go to GLAAD, a nonprofit focused on dynamic media coverage of the LGBTQ+ community.

The launch follows a number of celebrity drops on the Wardrobe platform this season, including that of artists Leon Bridges and Mickey Guyton and model Marquita Pring.

Pieces from Porowski’s collection will be available starting December 6 through Wardrobe.