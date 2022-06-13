Quiz launches first-ever eco collection

Womenswear brand Quiz has launched its first-ever sustainable collection as part of its commitment to reduce its environmental impact.

The Quiz Eco collection for the summer features 16 items including dresses and midi skirts, which have been designed and manufactured in the UK via Global Recycled Standard certified routes.

Each style has been created using recycled polyester fibres to ensure environmentally responsible production and feature water-based prints to help reduce chemical use and waste.

Image: Quiz

The collection coincides with the brand's Sustainability Road Map, which aims to limit the business’ carbon footprint. Quiz also adds that it has been making “very good progress” towards its sustainable goals, including converting all areas of the business to 100 percent renewable carbon-free energy and changing all customer bags, both in-store and online, to those made of 100 percent recycled and recyclable materials.

The retailer has also recently implemented a clothing reuse and resale programme to provide support to its chosen charities and help the brand to achieve its zero-landfill goal.

Looking ahead, Quiz adds that it also has several other long-term sustainability ambitions, including expanding its sustainable product offering and introducing more sustainable fibre and fabric options to its existing collections.

Image: Quiz

Sheraz Ramzan, chief commercial officer at Quiz, said in a statement: “In recognising our responsibility to the planet, and the urgency of the climate crisis, we are delighted to have launched our first ever QUIZ Eco Collection and hope our customers will love the products within it.

“We know that while we have a way still to go, small steps like this initiative play a big part in our overall sustainability strategy. We remain focused on reducing our environmental impact and will continue to look at improving the sustainability of our products. We are excited to continue to make progress against our 2021 to 2025 Sustainability Road Map.”

Image: Quiz