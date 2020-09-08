Quiz launches new collection with Joanna Chimonides

Fashion brand, Quiz, has revealed its new collection by Love Island contestant, Joanna Chimonides.

The Q x Joanna line consists of 35 pieces, inspired by the brand’s AW20 ‘must have’ items including bodysuits, co-ords, double-breasted tailored jackets and statement dresses with open backs, puff sleeves, ruching, square neck detailing and polka dot, tweed and zebra prints.

Chimonides said in a statement: “QUIZ has always been a go-to brand in my wardrobe, so it really is a dream come true to be the face of Q. This collection has something for everyone, from the perfect glamourous night out look to lunch with the girls.”

Sheraz Ramzan, chief commercial officer of Quiz, commented: “We’re thrilled to launch Q x Joanna, just in time for the start of the cooler Autumn season, and we can’t wait for our customers to enjoy these new, playful pieces.

“The collection, which will sit alongside our Core, Petite and Curve collections, brings together our top party-style picks and is the perfect place to go for glamorous style for any occasion.”

The collection is available in selected stores and online.