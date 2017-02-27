Quiz launches new Curve range

London - As the fashion industry continues to embrace more diverse body types, womenswear fast-fashion brand Quiz joins the growing list of high-street retailers to launch a plus-size range.

Set to launch early next month, Quiz new Curve range will cater to women between a size 18 to 28, offering casual daywear as well as evening wear and occasion wear. Launching initially online, prices for the new Curve range are set to range from 20 pounds for a dress to 90 pounds for evening wear. “We are delighted to launch our curve range in line with our plans to broaden the product portfolio, ensuring that we cater to every woman," commented Sheraz Ramzan, Business Development Director of Quiz. "As Spring approaches and the wedding and racing season gets underway, we’ve got great outfits for every occasion and every body shape.”

In honour of the range's launch in March, Quiz has appointed blogger and model Felicity Haywood as its brand ambassador. “I’ve loved meeting the Quiz team and working with them on the new Curve range," said Felicity Hayward, Quiz ambassador. "The range has some lovely dresses for going out, meeting friends for cocktails and perfect date night outfits. Quiz is well known for going out and occasion dresses at affordable prices. I am so happy that Quiz have launched a Curve range so that women can feel fabulous in every size.”

The Curve range launch comes one month ahead of Quiz first bridal wear collection debut in April, as the brand continues to expand its omni-channel presence and refurbish its existing stores across the UK.

Photos: Courtesy of Quiz