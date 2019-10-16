Quiz launches second collab with Mummy Diaries star Samantha Faiers

Quiz has teamed up with Only Way is Essex and Mummy Diaries star Samantha Faiers for the second time for a new 35-piece collection including wrap dresses, sequin co-ords and playsuits.

The collection features a mixture of “old Hollywood glamour” and “show-stopping party season styles”, characterised by voluminous shapes and detailing, and wrap fastenings and power shoulders. The collection is available on the Quiz website with sizes ranging from 4 to 26 and prices starting at 20 pounds.

“I’m really excited to be collaborating with Quiz on another collection – this time we’ve focused on inclusivity with a wide size range for the upcoming party season, ensuring there’s something for everyone. My favourite piece is the sequin co-ord, it’s a stand out occasion wear piece,” said Samantha Faiers in a statement.

Sheraz Ramzan, chief commercial officer at Quiz, added: “We’re thrilled to be working with Sam for a second time. The new collection embodies our staple glamourous occasion wear styles, as well as Sam’s go-to autumn looks for the season to ensure our customers stand out from the crowd and look and feel their very best this party season.”