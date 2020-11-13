Quiz partners with Vicky Pattison for Christmas collection

Fashion brand Quiz has announced a partnership with TV star Vicky Pattison for its Christmas collection.

The collection includes a variety of products from dresses and skirts to knitwear with detailing consisting of power shoulders, ruching, soft tailoring and statement sleeves.

The 30-piece collection consists of a festive colour palette of green and red combined with black, monochrome and neutral shades.

Pattison first became famous on the reality TV show ‘Geordie Shore’, before winning the reality show ‘I’m a Celebrity...Get Me Out Of Here!’ in 2015. She is now a regular panellist on a talk show called ‘Loose Women’ and presents the reality show ‘Ex on the Beach: Body SOS.’

Sheraz Ramzan, chief commercial officer at Quiz, said in a statement: “We’re thrilled to have Vicky Pattison as the face of our new Quiz Christmas collection, and we can’t wait for our customers to see and enjoy these festive, fun pieces. The collection offers something for everyone on any occasion, combining top party-style picks with smart-casual casualwear.”

The collection is available now and ranges from 17 to 55 pounds.