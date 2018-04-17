Quiz set to launch menswear trial

Fast fashion retailer Quiz is set to launch a menswear category with its own standalone e-commerce, QuizMan.com, overseen by Harry Butt, former buyer for menswear chain, Slaters.

Quiz states that it will trial a capsule collection of fast-fashion for menswear, featuring apparel for men who want a “transitional day-to-evening look”. The debut capsule collection will cater to the “well-dressed man” with a selection of items including shirts, blazers, denim, trousers and smart outfits to complement any occasion.

Sheraz Ramzan, chief commercial officer at Quiz, said: “As the brand grows in awareness, we are exploring extending our offer to fashion conscious men with the exciting launch of this capsule collection aimed at men who want a tailored look for any occasion, whether that’s an important work meeting, a day at the races, a party or a night out. We look forward to seeing the reaction to this exciting trial.”

QuizMan will sit independently from the womenswear collections with its own e-commerce and dedicated social media channels. No confirmed date on when QuizMan will launch has been announced, the website’s holding page just states “coming soon”.

Prices for the menswear collection will start at 14.99 pounds.

