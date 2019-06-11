Quiz teams up with Klarna for pay later option

Omni-channel fast-fashion brand Quiz has launched a new ‘buy now, pay later’ option for its UK shoppers.

Quiz partnered with online payment provider, Klarna, for the new service which is already being used by the likes of Gymshark, Asos, Topshop, H&M and JD Sports. The pay later feature allows customers to try on their purchases at home, before paying only for those they want to keep.

Additionally, the brand announced the launch of QVIP, a new annual delivery pass offering customers unlimited free next day delivery, collection in store and returns for 12.99 per year.

Commenting on the new features in a statement, Sheraz Ramzan, Quiz chief commercial officer, said: “We’re delighted to introduce both QVIP and Klarna to our loyal customers. We’re always looking at ways to improve our customers shopping experience both off and online, and by introducing these new features, we are not only rewarding our customers for their loyalty but continuing to ensure they receive a seamless experience when shopping with us.”

QVIP and Klarna payment options are only available for Quiz’s UK shoppers.