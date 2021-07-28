QUP's founder on body positivity and a sustainable wardrobe

QUP, a US-based online fashion styling company currently brings a global roster of style experts from Portland (US), Manchester (UK), Pastoia (IT), to Delhi NCR (IN) right into their users' living rooms. As lockdowns all over the world have resulted in a permanent shift to online shopping -virtual fashion education, personalized styling services have also been expanding rapidly in the market. With over 20 years of experience in international education in the executive administrative field for numerous universities, founder Marie Quinn took her business acumen and pivoted into online fashion styling during the pandemic. She joined forces with her industry seasoned sister, Brandi Quinn, who has a Hollywood portfolio of work styling on set for productions such as The Hunger Games to Stranger Things. FashionUnited recently video chatted with Marie Quinn, on how QUP’s mission is to ‘style your light’ through encouraging self-love, body positivity and along the way help their customers save on cost and maybe even become a more sustainable fashion maven.

Global enrichment

Taken from Quinn’s global travel education background, she believes that one’s perception of the world and themselves can be enriched through cultural exchange. Her most memorable moment stepping out of her comfort zone was on a trip to Beijing. Being thrown into an entirely different reality where the language, habits and people were so different from what she was used to made an everlasting impact. That’s why even at the very beginning of founding QUP, she wanted to bring stylists from all corners of the globe to her users. This way, QUP’s members can also experience this international exchange of fashion and style from the comfort of their own home.

Personalized style sessions

Once a stylist is selected by the user, they will have around three virtual sessions with the selected fashion expert. After a detailed questionnaire and spending one-on-one time with the client, the QUP stylist will develop a plan on how to accomplish the look that the client is after. Through trial and error, QUP found that for some people, fashion and style is a very personal topic that can uncover insecurities. Therefore, these sessions allow for the stylist and member to get to know one another, build rapport and get comfortable. Then, the fashion consultant will pinpoint and personalize styling tips that’s tailored for each client.

Body positivity and self-love

During the uncertainty of the pandemic, Quinn realized that her spirits actually lifted when Brandi helped her express her true self through fashion. Feeling confident, finding the beauty in imperfections, accepting flaws are all lessons many of us have learned when self reflecting during looming lockdowns. QUP wants to continue towards this new found force of self-love and join in encouraging the current dialogue of body positivity with their global network of style experts.

Marie Quinn told FashionUnited, “We keep our services affordable and we’re offering a new level of confidence that anyone can access. One of the key attributes of our service is a focus on positive body image and self-confidence. At the end of the day, we want our clients to feel great about themselves no matter what clothes they’re in.”

Sustainable outlook: Less is more

QUP’s style consultants first go through each customer’s wardrobe, help declutter and curate staple pieces. ‘Less is more’ is a company motto and Quinn says that their fashion experts can actually help users reduce costs and promote a more sustainable outlook towards shopping after the initial three sessions. QUP’s tailored services focus on minimizing purchases by using staple items in the client’s closet. Members will also learn how to pick out key accessories and conduct smart buying for the long run.

Education: How to thrift shop, repurpose fashion

Nonetheless, the importance of education is also a part of QUP’s styling mission drawn from Quinn’s previous career background. How-to guides on thrifting, reusing staple pieces are uploaded onto their social channels. In the latest video, Quinn documents a trip to Goodwill and how she thrift shopped a pair of Jessica Simpson-esque black pumps to never worn tanned boots that are perfect for spring.

This interview was created in cooperation with QUP to promote working in fashion.

Photos: courtesy of QUP, QUP website