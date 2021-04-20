QVC links with actress Candace Cameron Bure for size-inclusive collection

Shopping network QVC, known for its size-inclusive fashion, has launched a fashion line with American actress Candace Cameron Bure.

The clothing line features dresses, jeans, loungewear, flannels, and t-shirts in sizes from XXS to 5X. All pieces have a multi-purpose use and can be worn both leisurely and formally on any occasion, stated the brand. Each piece is available at the same price, regardless of size, which was an essential factor for Bure.

“Candace’s attention to detail and her passion for creating apparel that is inclusive is harmonious with our principles. We are thrilled to share the new collection with the world,” stated Rachel Ungaro, vice president of apparel for QVC, in a release.

The fashion line is available online and through the QVC app.

“I believe inner beauty is most important and the Candace Cameron Bure clothing line is simply an outward reflection of the beauty you carry on the inside,” stated Bure.

“My personal endeavor is to give my customers the ability to create multiple stylish looks that fit well, look great, and move with her life, wherever she is and whatever she is doing.”