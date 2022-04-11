QVC UK launches new fashion brand Du Jour

Omni-channel retailer QVC UK has added a new bohemian womenswear brand Du Jour to its growing fashion offering to sit alongside existing brands, including Finery London, Badgley Mischka and Paul Costelloe.

Du Jour offers everyday clothing for “the free-spirited and vibrant women of the world,” with eccentric designs and playful prints for the summer, designed to allow women to “express their personality and unique style with ease”.

The affordable line, which is available for the first time in the UK, features floral dresses, wide-leg palazzo trousers, bright co-ords, off the shoulder tops and an array of jumpsuits.

Cristina Wiesinger, buyer - proprietary fashion at QVC UK, said in a statement: “We are delighted to be re-launching Du Jour, the perfect pick me up that we all need right now. Full of vibrant colours and striking prints just in time for the summer. It has everything you may need from cotton tee’s and trendy (yet comfortable) wide leg trousers to dresses in different lengths for a special occasion.”

Du Jour launches on QVC UK on April 11, with prices ranging from 28 to 65 pounds.

Image: QVC UK; Du Jour