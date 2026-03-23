R|Elan Circular Design Challenge winner CRCLE debuts at Lakmé Fashion Week x FDCI 2026

The winner of the R|Elan Circular Design Challenge (CDC), Chennai-based label CRCLE, presented its collection ‘DIALOGUE’ at Lakmé Fashion Week x FDCI 2026, highlighting circular design approaches in contemporary menswear.

Founded by Varshne, CRCLE focuses on integrating craft, material innovation and sustainability into its design process. The brand works with more than 100 artisans and over 50 craft communities across India, incorporating materials such as naturally dyed fibres, handwoven textiles and repurposed industrial waste.

The Dialogue collection explored the relationship between material, maker and wearer, emphasising longevity, adaptability and tactile design. According to the designer, the collection aims to reconnect fashion with slower, more intentional production processes.

Credits: Lakmé Fashion Week x FDCI 2026

The R|Elan CDC—developed by Reliance Industries Limited in collaboration with the United Nations in India and Lakmé Fashion Week—supports emerging designers working on circular solutions, offering mentorship and international exposure.

Organisers say the platform continues to position India as a key player in the global shift towards circular fashion, with plans to expand its international reach through initiatives such as an Indo-French edition.