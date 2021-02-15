R.M.Williams launches second capsule with Marc Newson

Australian footwear brand R.M.Williams has launched a second capsule collection with Marc Newson exclusive to Farfetch.

The new capsule collection of the Yard Boot 365, described as the modern-day worker boot designed for “thinkers, tinkers and creators” has been given a new colour palette and a contrasting sole.

The Yard Boot 365 was developed as a contemporary take on the original R.M.Williams Gardener boot, first introduced in the 1950s as an answer to “the combined effects of mud, water and sand” for those working in long grass, dairies, swampy or sandy conditions.

The new capsule utilises the same unisex design, made from one piece of leather, a moulded sole and fully engineered elastic gusset, and introduces three new colourways burgundy leather, grey suede and dusty ochre suede and an updated cream rubber outsole.

These new colours sit alongside the black and walnut leather colourways from the first capsule.

Commenting on the new releases, Marc Newson, said in a statement: “It is important to me to preserve the DNA of any brand I work with. For this year’s Yard Boot 365 capsule collection, we updated the colours and the contrast outsole. As most of us have had to learn new ways of working and living over the past year, I hope this boot adds character to life’s everyday adventures.”

R.M.Williams chief marketing officer, Mathew Hayward added: “R.M himself coined the phrase The Country Boot that went to Town – The Yard Boot 365 embraces our roots while continuing to innovate as the man and the brand has always done. Made here in Australia, at our workshop in South Australia, this future icon launched in 2020 and saw 50 percent of sales be contributed to new consumers, with the strongest international performance for a new boot at launch. Marc has brought a new consumer, and a new boot to our loyal consumers with his Undeniable Character.”

The new Yard Boot 365 is available to purchase exclusively on Farfetch, and then from March 1 in R.M.Williams stores and online.

Images: courtesy of R.M.Williams