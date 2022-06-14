R.M.Williams unveils Australian Commonwealth Games Team uniforms

R.M.Williams has unveiled its Opening and Closing Ceremony kits for the Australian Commonwealth Games Team heading to the upcoming 2022 Commonwealth Games, taking place in Birmingham from July 28 to August 8.

The uniforms celebrate heritage design and Australian craftsmanship and include a capsule range of formal looks for both men and women, alongside limited edition leather boots handcrafted in Adelaide.

The design of the uniforms plays on Australia’s classic gold and green palette and feature polos, tailored sportscoats and a functional puffer vest, as well as neutral-toned chinos and classic cotton shirts, each emblazoned with the Australian Commonwealth Games Team’s Birmingham 2022 logo.

For the footwear, R.M.Williams has crafted a unisex sneaker and limited-edition Comfort Craftsman and Comfort Erica boots with commemorative green and gold tugs. Handcrafted in Australia, the boots are constructed with a one-piece Coco Moulton leather upper and signature elastic side for support and durability.

Image: R.M.Williams

The polos, ties, scarves and the lining of the vest also feature the ‘Unity’ symbol, designed by Indigenous artist Jenna Lee as part of a series of works created for the Gold Coast 2018 Reconciliation Action Plan by Brisbane-based agency Gilimbaa.

Scott Faulder, head of product development at R.M.Williams, said in a statement: “It’s a great honour to once again be bringing the outback spirit of R.M.Williams to the Australian Commonwealth Games Team uniforms, dressing our nation’s sporting stars for the Opening and Closing Ceremonies.

“The kits blend a modern sensibility with classic Australian style, infused with the traditional green and gold colour palette, along with the Unity symbol designed by Jenna Lee. With the majority of this collection crafted on Australian soil, we’re taking a step forward in sustainable production and bringing manufacturing home.”

This marks the second time R.M.Williams has partnered with Commonwealth Games Australia on the design and production of ceremonial uniforms, having previously done so for the Gold Coast 2018 Commonwealth Games. For the upcoming event, it has crafted more than 690 uniforms in total to outfit the athletes and officials on the Australian Commonwealth Games Team.

Image: R.M.Williams

Image: R.M.Williams

Image: R.M.Williams