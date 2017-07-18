Rachel Roy to launch new footwear collection

American designer Rachel Roy is teaming up with Titan Industries to launch a new footwear collection, with the launch set to support the expansion of the Rachel Rachel Roy brand in spring 2018.

The collection, which will be introduced to buyers and press at FFANY in New York in August, will include sandals, pumps, booties, loafers, and slides in sizes 5-12 and in medium and wide widths, with a focus on padding in the forefoot to offer cushioning. The retail price point will range from 59 to 129 dollars.

Rachel Roy, the founder and creative director, said: "When designing shoes, I lean toward a beautifully balanced approach of crafting footwear that blends classic and whimsical, refined and relaxed, sexy and strong.

“On my off days, you will find me shopping for shoes, so designing them again is a dream come true. Shoes are the frame that hold our outfits together. Tall, short, narrow, wide, a beautifully designed shoe is universal."

The fashion label joins a number of brands already working with Titan Industries on footwear collections, including Badgley Mischka and Splendid.

Brad Bailey, president of Titan Industries LLC, added: "We're looking forward to Titan Industries and Rachel Roy becoming great partners. Her team is extremely creative and fun to work with. We are off to a strong start and have high expectations for the brand.”

Sketch: courtesy of Rachel Roy and Titan Industries