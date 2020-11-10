Rachel Zoe & Janie and Jack team on limited edition collections

Rachel Zoe has partnered with Gap Inc.'s childrenswear brand Janie and Jack for the second time. The brands have entered into a two-collection collaboration, with a limited-edition holiday line and a resort line to follow.

“After having a ball together last holiday, I knew our partnership with Rachel was far from over," Shelly Walsh, SVP and general manager of Janie and Jack, said in a press release. "The holidays are all about celebrating together, and her signature style brings an unexpected sparkle to our modern-classic Janie and Jack aesthetic that perfectly captures the season."

The holiday collection features items for girls and boys, following Zoe's ethos of "glamour is a state of mind." Metallic and shiny accents are integrated throughout the collection, as are color pops and luxe fabrics such as soft velvet, faux fur and plissé. Two children's items match pieces from Zoe's women's holiday collection: a gold lurex plissé dress and plush faux fur coat.

Available now through Janie and Jack's retail channels, the holiday collection is available in size 12-18 months to 12 years. Prices range from 19.50 to 169 dollars.

The upcoming Rachel Zoe x Janie and Jack resort collection will debut on December 7, featuring 25 pieces for girls and boys. This line will be available in sizes 3-6 months to 12 years, ranging in price from 14 to 85 dollars.

Image: courtesy of Shadow PR