Rachel Zoe partners with pottery Barn for first home collection

After founding a fashion line and digital fashion magazine, stylist-turned-entrepreneur Rachel Zoe has delved into the realm of home decor. Zoe is partnering with Pottery Barn's teen and kids lines to create a collection of interiors items.

The collections will include 50 items across furniture, lighting, bedding and accessories and will incorporate Zoe's design signatures, such as vibrant colors, animal prints, rich textures and soft tones. It is set to launch in September.

"Decorating a home is a natural extension of my process as a designer and stylist, and I truly love doing it," Zoe told Elle Decor. "Expanding in the home space is always something I’ve wanted to do, and I feel like I’m just getting started.

"The aesthetic of the collection is very true to me. It's the perfect representation of effortless glamour that is demonstrated across the core of all my brands. I wanted it to feel incredibly glamorous but still warm, inviting, and dreamlike."

Allison Spampanato, senior vice president of product development at Pottery Brand Kids and Pottery Barn Teen, told WWD that the collection will showcase Zoe's artistic philosophy, bringing together the designer's experiences as both a fashion entrepreneur and a parent.