Rachel Zoe teams with Janie and Jack on holiday capsule

Rachel Zoe and Gap Inc.-owned childrenswear brand Janie and Jack have joined forces on a two-collection partnership. The ongoing collaboration has launched with a holiday capsule collection that brings Zoe's iconic style to children's clothing.

Called the Rachel Zoe x Janie and Jack Party Collection, the new capsule features pieces kids can wear to holiday occasions. One hundred percent of the net proceeds from this line will be donated to Baby2Baby, a nonprofit that provides basic necessities to children living in poverty.

The collection is available in sizes 12-18 months to 12 years for both boys and girls, with prices ranging from 18 to 169 dollars. Design elements include metallic prints and textures, faux fur embellishments and velveteen and wool fabrics.

“Creating these collections with Janie and Jack has truly been such a dream. I have always wished to bring my design and glamour to children’s wear," Rachel Zoe said in a statement. "This collection includes all my favorite design elements with metallics, sparkle and luxurious fabrics that are easily wearable for the most active little ones. To make this design collaboration even more special, Janie and Jack is donating 100% of net proceeds from our Party Collection to Baby2Baby which is an organization I am so proud to be a part of. It is infinitely rewarding to know this collection is giving back, especially during this time of year.”

The second collection in the Rachel Zoe x Janie and Jack partnership will be a resort line launched on December 3. This collection will feature 45 pieces that include swimwear, sundresses, linen separates, sunglasses and sandals. It will be available in sizes 3-6 months through 12 years for boys and girls.

Both collections will be available at select Janie and Jack stores and through the brand's e-commerce site.

Image: courtesy of Shadow PR via Business Wire