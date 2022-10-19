Radley becomes an official Smart Works wardrobe partner

Accessories brand Radley London is partnering with UK women’s charity Smart Works to become their official wardrobe partner.

As part of this commitment, Radley will make regular product donations to Smart Works as their key handbag supplier for their interview dressing service. Smart Works focuses on helping unemployed women reach their full potential and secure employment, and Radley handbags will be included with the product offering as part of the one-hour dressing consultation each client receives.

As well as being a wardrobe partner, Radley London will be participating in The Big Stella x Smart Works Fashion Sale, which takes place at Somerset House on November 19 - 20. The event will host over 800 guests and feature discounted clothing, accessories and beauty accessories with 100 percent of proceeds going back directly to Smart Works.

Radley London was previously a commercial partner of Smart Works on International Women’s Day 2022, where they donated 5 pounds from every full-price online order and store purchase to the charity. This partnership progresses that relationship to help Smart Works enable women to be the best version of themselves at a crucial moment in their lives.

Smart Works was founded in 2013 to provide high-quality clothes for job interviews as well as professional and personal development. Over the next three years, the charity aims to double the number of women it helps to 10,000 a year. This will be done by opening new centres and providing a digital service for women in need all over the UK.