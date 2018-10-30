Radley London appoints first brand ambassador

British accessories brand Radley London has appointed British actress, Eleanor Tomlinson, as its first brand ambassador to celebrate its 20th anniversary and launch their new Radley Spirit campaign.

Tomlinson will not only front the new campaign, but will also launch an edit of her favourite everyday pieces from the spring/summer 2019 collection, including a special ‘Eleanor’ bag alongside weekend totes, backpacks and cross body bags, which will go on sale from mid-February 2019.

The Radley Spirit campaign is inspired by “women who live life on their own terms, with the passion and drive to make things happen - whether independent, bold, playful, fierce or fun,” said in the brand in a press release, which they added is why Tomlinson was a “natural fit”.

Justin Stead, chief executive of Radley London explained: “Eleanor Tomlinson was a natural fit for Radley London, having been a long-standing fan of the brand. She also represents everything the new Radley Spirit campaign stands for: a confident, independent spirit who is not afraid to be herself, pushing boundaries within acting and her work outside of her profession.

“Eleanor also grew up in the country and has a special love for dogs, which is such an important core part of the Radley London DNA and another reason why we chose her for the ambassadorship.”

Commenting on her new role, Tomlinson, known for her role on TV show Poldark, added: “I’m thrilled to be Radley London’s brand ambassador! The collections are beautifully made, unique and always colourful, as well as so accessibly priced.

“I’ve been a fan of the brand for many years and especially love their support for the care and wellbeing of dogs. Having grown up in the country where they were always a part of the family and now as the proud owner of Bert, my gorgeous Collie, this is something very close to my heart.”

Image: courtesy of Radley London by Joseph Sinclair