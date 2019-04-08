Radley names Johanna Konta as brand ambassador

British accessories brand has added its second celebrity brand ambassador, naming tennis player and British Number 1, Johanna Konta as the face of its new Radley Spirit campaign.

Konta, follows in the footsteps of actress Eleanor Tomlinson, who was named as a Radley brand ambassador last autumn, as the British brand looks to raise its profile by linking up with celebrity faces.

In addition to fronting the Radley Spirit campaign ahead of Wimbledon, Konta will also be curating a collection of her favourite pieces from the spring/summer 2019 collection, the Johanna Konta Edit, will also feature new product the ‘Johanna Konta Tote’, an athleisure bag made from nylon fabric with a spacious interior that has been designed for the “perfect grab and go accessory, whether you're heading to centre court, the gym or out for lunch”.

The Edit also includes a number of other new pieces such as the Selby Street Punch Medium Flapover Crossbody, Arlington Court Medium Zip Top Backpack, the Haven Street Patchwork Medium Flapover Crossbody and the Alba Place Camera Small Zip Around Crossbody bags, alongside additional designs that will be dropping in August and September.

Julia Darlington, chief brand officer at Radley London said in a statement: “Johanna Konta is a natural fit for both the brand and the ‘Radley Spirit’ campaign, which is inspired by women who live life on their own terms, with the passion and drive to make things happen - whether independent, bold, playful, fierce or fun.

“With her undeniable talent, Johanna truly personifies this spirit and we are delighted to be working with her to bring this platform to life. Not to mention, as a brand Radley has always been committed to celebrating London. Wimbledon is one of the capital’s most iconic sporting events and we can’t wait to see Johanna showcase both her skills and her style on the court.”

Konta added: “I am so excited to be working with Radley London. I have been a fan of the brand for many years and love the female empowerment ethos of the ‘Radley Spirit’ campaign. Celebrating women, their individuality and accomplishments is something I am passionate about. In fact, last year I spoke at the Oxford Union about women’s rights and equal pay, especially within sports, so I am delighted that the Radley Spirit campaign enables me to continue championing women in this way.”

Radley London also added that a percentage of sales from the new Alba Place Camera Small Zip Around Crossbody Bags will go to Centrepoint, the UK's leading youth homelessness charity for which Kenta is a patron, allowing the brand to give back and empower young people to have a better future.

