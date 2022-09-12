Raf Simons cancels LFW show following death of The Queen

Belgian designer Raf Simons has become the second big name to cancel an upcoming show at London Fashion Week following the death of Queen Elizabeth II last week.

In a statement on September 9, seen by Vogue Business, the Raf Simons team said: “Following the devastating news of the death of Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II, we have decided to cancel the Raf Simons catwalk show on September 16.

“As the country enters a period of official mourning, we will pause during this time of great sadness. We will take this time to respect the legacy of Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II and her 70 years on the throne.”

Plans for Raf Simons’ SS23 collection are still to be announced.

Raf Simons and Burberry out of LFW

It comes after British luxury house Burberry last week announced it had opted to cancel its SS23 runway show, scheduled for September 17, as “a mark of respect”.

The Queen passed away on September 8 at the age of 96 after reigning for 70 years.

Following her death, the UK has entered a 10-day period of mourning.

The British Fashion Council (BFC) said last week that London Fashion Week would go ahead as planned this week.

“London Fashion Week is a business-to-business event, and an important moment for designers to show their collections at a specific moment in the fashion calendar, we recognise the work that goes into this moment,” the BFC said.

But it added that while shows and presentations of collections can continue, it recommended against events such as openings or parties.

It also recommended that any shows scheduled to take place on the day of The Queen’s funeral be rearranged.