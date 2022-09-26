Raf Simons reschedules SS23 catwalk show

Belgian fashion designer Raf Simons has rescheduled his spring/summer 2023 to take place during the Frieze art fair in London on October 13.

Simons cancelled his debut at London Fashion Week on September 18, following the death of Queen Elizabeth II on September 8, out of respect for the late monarch.

While LFW went ahead, Simons said at the time: “As the country enters a period of official mourning, we will pause during this time of great sadness. We will take this time to respect the legacy of Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II and her 70 years on the throne.”

Now that the official mourning period has ended, Simons has confirmed that he will present his SS23 collection on October 13 in London during Frieze, which runs from October 12 to 16.

In a short statement, Simons said: “We are so happy to be able to bring the collection to London and celebrate the forthcoming season.”