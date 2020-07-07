Raf Simons to release 100 piece archive collection to celebrate 25th anniversary

Belgian designer Raf Simons is to release 100 of its iconic archive designs from the label’s collections in the run-up to its 25th anniversary.

The collection is called Raf Simons Archive Redux and will be available at retail from December. Described as a “reexamination and recontextualisation of the past, for and within the present”, Simons will reveal the 100 piece collection in July, although the brand does not have an official slot on the Paris online menswear schedule this week.

Currently Simons is preparing The first Prada collection jointly designed by Miuccia Prada and Simons, which will be the Spring Summer 2021 womenswear show, presented in Milan in September 2020.

Simons is expected to reveal his own label SS21 collection this autumn.

