Rag & Bone continues expansion with European e-commerce site

Rag & Bone is continuing its global expansion, this time into the digital realm. The US brand has unveiled a new e-commerce website dedicated to the European market, offering direct access to 28 countries.

Products available on the site span wardrobe staples like tailoring and knitwear to accessories, covering the full range of Rag & Bone’s offering. Alongside typical e-commerce capabilities, the site also provides inspiring content, such as editorials and styling guides.

With the platform’s launch, Rag & Bone said it translated its own philosophy into the digital world, while also providing local customers with quick, duty-free orders.

Its launch comes on the back of store openings in Amsterdam, Düsseldorf and Metzingen, thus building on Rag & Bone’s efforts to strengthen its ties to European customers.

The brand, which already has two stores in London, shared part of its plans for Europe during menswear trade show Pitti Uomo, which it attended for the first time last year. At the time, representatives told FashionUnited it was eyeing four locations in Germany by the end of 2025.

Rag & Bone’s expansion plans have accelerated under the management of Guess and WHP Global, which jointly acquired the brand in early 2024. In Guess’ recent financial reports, the company has doubled down on its intention to globally expand the Rag & Bone name, particularly as the brand continues to positively contribute to group revenue.

For fiscal year 2026, Guess is anticipated to report further revenue growth driven, in part by the expansion of Rag & Bone, as well as the ongoing development of Guess Jeans and its new joint venture with the Chalhoub Group in the Middle East.