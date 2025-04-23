Rag & Bone launches Mini Miramar childrenswear collection

New York-based fashion brand Rag & Bone has launched a new children's wear line, Mini Miramar.

An extension of the brand’s popular Miramar collection, which incorporates a denim printing technique, also known as a 'Trompe L’oeil’ effect, the Mini Miramar collection brings the signature look of denim with the soft feel of sweatpants.

Rag & Bone Mini Miramar collection Credits: Rag & Bone

Designed especially with comfort in mind, the Mini Miramar collection includes key pieces like joggers and wide-leg pants that offer all-day ease of wear, ideal for playdates and family outings. Designed to last, the styles are durable, machine washable, and available in a range of sizes to suit children of all ages.

"We're thrilled to expand our Miramar collection into the kids space with a product that looks so much like authentic denim but also addresses many of the common fit challenges of rigid kids denim,” said Jennie McCormick, chief design & merchandising officer at Rag & Bone, to FashionUnited.

Rag & Bone Mini Miramar collection Credits: Rag & Bone

“The versatility of the fabric ensures comfort and ease for kids on the go, making it a thoughtful and practical gift. Bringing our team and their children together to create content for the launch of Mini Miramar was a truly special experience, and we’re quite proud of what we’ve created.”

Launching online on April 23 and in select stores, prices for the Mini Miramar collection range from 78 US dollars to 88 US dollars.

Rag & Bone Mini Miramar collection Credits: Rag & Bone

Rag & Bone Mini Miramar collection Credits: Rag & Bone

Rag & Bone Mini Miramar collection Credits: Rag & Bone