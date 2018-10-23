Rag & Bone to launch Mickey Mouse collection

Rag & Bone is the latest fashion brand to launch a capsule collection in celebration of Mickey Mouse’s 90th birthday, following Vans and Forever 21 . The American fashion label led by Marcus Wainwright took to Instagram to announce a limited-edition unisex collection in partnership with Disney, set to launch in 8 days.

This is not the first time Rag & Bone and Disney join forces. The duo teamed up in December 2017 for a capsule collection inspired by the movie “Star Wars: The Last Jedi” .

Special events will be held in Rag & Bone stores on November 3 in New York, Los Angeles and London to mark the launch of the collection. Shoppers will be greeted with Mickey-themed drinks and snacks, and receive a free bandana with every purchase. More details can be found on Rag & Bone’s website.

Disney will also be celebrating the 90th anniversary of the beloved mouse with an exhibition dedicated to the character’s influence on art, fashion and pop culture. Titled “Mickey: The True Original”, it is set to run between November 8, 2018, and February 10, 2019, in New York.

Images: Courtesy of Rag & Bone