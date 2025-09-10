Rahul Mishra designs limited edition Johnnie Walker Blue Label

Johnnie Walker, a leading name in Scotch whisky, has unveiled a new limited-edition design for its Blue Label, created in collaboration with celebrated fashion designer Rahul Mishra. Known for his commitment to "slow fashion" and supporting local artisans, Mishra has infused his design philosophy into the new bottle and packaging. The design pays tribute to India's cultural heritage, with intricate details inspired by native flora and fauna.

The partnership celebrates a shared dedication to craftsmanship and heritage. Mishra, the first Indian designer to be featured at Paris Haute Couture Week, notes a deep connection with the brand's centuries-old lineage and its meticulous process. The limited-edition design, which he describes as "blooming flowers and spirited animals," symbolises "bright beginnings" and a season of festivity.

Dr. Emma Walker, the sixth Master Blender in Johnnie Walker's nearly 200-year history, expressed pride in the new design. She highlights the rich, luxurious flavour of the Blue Label, which features notes of citrus, dark chocolate, and smoke, making it a perfect choice for festive occasions.

This limited-edition design will be available in markets around the world and will be a center-piece of international Johnnie Walker Blue Label celebrations throughout October and November. In Canada, it will be available at participating liquor stores starting in September, while supplies last.