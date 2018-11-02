Rails launches debut sleepwear collection

Los Angeles-based contemporary brand Rails is launching its debut sleepwear capsule collection in time for the holiday season.

Available from November 2, the 18-piece capsule collection features long-sleeve trouser sets, short sets and sleep shirts in Rails’ iconic plaids, classic stripes and whimsical prints, in what the brand is calling a “natural expansion” for the label as its signature ultra-luxe handfeel has become the defining characteristic of the brand.

In another first, Rails will also be launching on Net-a-Porter for the first time, with an exclusive style, the Kenzie long-sleeve trouser set, which features a festive multi-colour star print.

Prices for the Rails holiday sleepwear collection will range from 155-165 pounds and will be available in sizes XS to L.

Founded by Jeff Abrams in 2009, Rails has evolved into a global lifestyle brand from a category-focused line to a contemporary lifestyle collection of woven tops, jersey knits, sweaters, dresses, and outerwear.

Rails is sold in more than 50 countries by more than 1500 retailers, including Selfridges, Harrods, Intermix, Saks Fifth Avenue, Neiman Marcus, and Merci, and has generated more than 350 million dollars at retail to date.

Images: courtesy of Rails