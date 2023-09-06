Rakuten Fashion Week Tokyo ss24 Highlights

Tokyo fashion week for the ss24 season was again sponsored by technology conglomerate Rakuten. The runway shows and presentations ran from Monday, August 28 to Saturday, September 2. Rakuten Fashion Week Tokyo aims to become the gateway for success in the world for new designers; the starting point for cooperation between designers, manufacturers and apparel retailers and aims to make Tokyo more fashionable and enjoyable as well. FashionUnited put together some highlights of the week.

Athletic Prowess

Several designers referenced old school athletic gear in their collections, including jackets, joggers and sweaters.

Bathing Ape

Bathing Ape ss24, look 3 Credits: Bathing Ape ss24/Launchmetrics Spotlight

Look 3: an oversized jacket in green and white with green/yellow striped collar and Bathing Ape logos over flame print shorts and orange and black sneakers.

Seveskig: designer, Takanori Nagano

Seveskig ss24, look 4 Credits: Seveskig ss24/Launchmetrics Spotlight

Look 4: a sports jacket with ribbed collar and cuffs in red and white zebra print inside and tiger patches on the outside over a red mock-turtleneck and pants.

Irensense: designer, Tseng Yan-Wei

Irensense ss24, look 11 Credits: Irensense ss24/Launchmetrics Spotlight

Look 11: a cotton crochet vest with a deep vee-neck and black and rose-colored tipping with black cuffed shorts.

Shoop: designers, Miriam Sanz and Yohei Oki

Shoop ss24, look 35 Credits: Shoop ss24/Launchmetrics Spotlight

Look 35: a rib-knit sweater with laddered inserts and a green and black trim over dark denim jeans.

Romantic Tales

The ‘historical romance’ trend continues to resonate in many fashion cities, including in Tokyo.

Pays des Fees : designer, Lim Asafuji

Pays des Fees ss24, look 1 Credits: Pays des Fees ss24/Launchmetrics Spotlight

Look 1: a high-neck textured cropped jacket with tulle ruffles over a matching straight knee-length skirt accessorized with lime green lace boots.

Seveskig: designer, Takanori Nagano

Seveskig ss24, look 9 Credits: Seveskig ss24/Launchmetrics Spotlight

Look 9: a cropped black voile strappy tank top over a pink tee and a voile overlong skirt with ruffles and layers.

Irensense: designer, Tseng Yan-Wei

Irensense ss24, look 18 Credits: Irensense ss24/Launchmetrics Spotlight

Look 18: a pale blue sheer tulle dress with ruffles over a black blouse and pants.

Viviano Sue

Viviano ss24, look 14 Credits: Viviano ss24/Launchmetrics Spotlight

Look 14: hot pink layers of tulle over an ivory blouse with a pussy bow.

Add it on

Fetico: designer, Emi Funayama

Fetico ss24, look 25 Credits: Fetico ss24/Launchmetrics Spotlight

Designers showed ensembles created by layering items and add-ons.

Look 25: a blouse and pants in a matching pink and white floral print with a black and white floral tank top overlaid.

Sama and Haya Khadra

Sama ss24, look 5 Credits: Sama ss24/Launchmetrics Spotlight

Look 5: a cropped jacket in a blue and copper print with rounded shoulders over a long navy dress.

Murral: designers, Yusuke Muramatsu / Ayumi Sekiguchi

Murral ss24, look 23 Credits: Murral ss24/Launchmetrics Spotlight

Look 23: a mock turtleneck green and purple tiered long dress, black strappy bra top and a white crinkled bodice.

Queen & Jack

Queen & Jack ss24, look 1 Credits: Queen & Jack ss24/Launchmetrics Spotlight

Look 1: a windowpane check vest in blue and brown over a pale blue and dark blue ruffled sleeved blouse, a navy and white pleated skirt and a navy crochet overlay.

Technical Advantage

Wilsonkai: designer, Ka Ki Yip

Wilsonkaki ss24, look 23 Credits: Wilsonkaki ss24/Launchmetrics Spotlight

Technical materials were used to create clean and modern looking styles.

Look 23: an orange technical jacket with embellished details at the neck plus silver grommets and matching pants.

Wildfraulein: designer, Roop Shimura

Wildfraulein ss24, look 19 Credits: Wildfraulein ss24/Launchmetrics Spotlight

Look 19: a beige technical jacket with a ribbed collar and flap pocket with matching pants.

Heōs: designer, Shoma Akatsukigawa

Heos ss24, look 6 Credits: Heos ss24/Launchmetrics Spotlight

Look 6 A khaki jacket with a stand-up collar, a patch and a flap pocket with matching shorts over frayed edge longer under-shorts.

Jusma

Jusma ss24, look 8 Credits: Jusma ss24/Launchmetrics Spotlight

Look 12: a grey v-neck jacket with layered sleeves in honeycomb netting and an asymmetric breast-plate in the same fabric over white pants with buckles and pockets.

Blue Jean Baby

Tokyo designers made liberal use of denim materials in a variety of weights and washes. However, a medium blue wash was prevalent.

Support Surface: designer, Norio Surikabe

Support Surface ss24, look 25 Credits: Support Surface ss24/Launchmetrics Spotlight

Look 25: a cream-colored knit cardigan with shell buttons and a high-waisted pleated-front wide legged jean.

Shinyakozuka: designer, Shinya Kozuka

Shinyakozuka ss24, look 30 Credits: Shinyakozuka ss24/Launchmetrics Spotlight

Look 3: a wide legged denim pant with side pockets and a bronze metallic cummerbund.

Meanswhile: designer, Naohiro Fujisaki

Meanswhile ss24, look 13 Credits: Meanswhile ss24/Launchmetrics Spotlight

Look13: High-rise belted full legged jeans with a matching oversized shirt.

Fetico: designer, Emi Funayama

Fetico ss24, look 21 Credits: Fetico ss24/Launchmetrics Spotlight

Look 21: High-rise full-legged jeans with a white stenciled geo print and a silver satin bra top.