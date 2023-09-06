Rakuten Fashion Week Tokyo ss24 Highlights
Tokyo fashion week for the ss24 season was again sponsored by technology conglomerate Rakuten. The runway shows and presentations ran from Monday, August 28 to Saturday, September 2. Rakuten Fashion Week Tokyo aims to become the gateway for success in the world for new designers; the starting point for cooperation between designers, manufacturers and apparel retailers and aims to make Tokyo more fashionable and enjoyable as well. FashionUnited put together some highlights of the week.
Athletic Prowess
Several designers referenced old school athletic gear in their collections, including jackets, joggers and sweaters.
Bathing Ape
Look 3: an oversized jacket in green and white with green/yellow striped collar and Bathing Ape logos over flame print shorts and orange and black sneakers.
Seveskig: designer, Takanori Nagano
Look 4: a sports jacket with ribbed collar and cuffs in red and white zebra print inside and tiger patches on the outside over a red mock-turtleneck and pants.
Irensense: designer, Tseng Yan-Wei
Look 11: a cotton crochet vest with a deep vee-neck and black and rose-colored tipping with black cuffed shorts.
Shoop: designers, Miriam Sanz and Yohei Oki
Look 35: a rib-knit sweater with laddered inserts and a green and black trim over dark denim jeans.
Romantic Tales
The ‘historical romance’ trend continues to resonate in many fashion cities, including in Tokyo.
Pays des Fees : designer, Lim Asafuji
Look 1: a high-neck textured cropped jacket with tulle ruffles over a matching straight knee-length skirt accessorized with lime green lace boots.
Seveskig: designer, Takanori Nagano
Look 9: a cropped black voile strappy tank top over a pink tee and a voile overlong skirt with ruffles and layers.
Irensense: designer, Tseng Yan-Wei
Look 18: a pale blue sheer tulle dress with ruffles over a black blouse and pants.
Viviano Sue
Look 14: hot pink layers of tulle over an ivory blouse with a pussy bow.
Add it onDesigners showed ensembles created by layering items and add-ons.
Fetico: designer, Emi Funayama
Look 25: a blouse and pants in a matching pink and white floral print with a black and white floral tank top overlaid.
Sama and Haya Khadra
Look 5: a cropped jacket in a blue and copper print with rounded shoulders over a long navy dress.
Murral: designers, Yusuke Muramatsu / Ayumi Sekiguchi
Look 23: a mock turtleneck green and purple tiered long dress, black strappy bra top and a white crinkled bodice.
Queen & Jack
Look 1: a windowpane check vest in blue and brown over a pale blue and dark blue ruffled sleeved blouse, a navy and white pleated skirt and a navy crochet overlay.
Technical AdvantageTechnical materials were used to create clean and modern looking styles.
Wilsonkai: designer, Ka Ki Yip
Look 23: an orange technical jacket with embellished details at the neck plus silver grommets and matching pants.
Wildfraulein: designer, Roop Shimura
Look 19: a beige technical jacket with a ribbed collar and flap pocket with matching pants.
Heōs: designer, Shoma Akatsukigawa
Look 6 A khaki jacket with a stand-up collar, a patch and a flap pocket with matching shorts over frayed edge longer under-shorts.
Jusma
Look 12: a grey v-neck jacket with layered sleeves in honeycomb netting and an asymmetric breast-plate in the same fabric over white pants with buckles and pockets.
Blue Jean Baby
Tokyo designers made liberal use of denim materials in a variety of weights and washes. However, a medium blue wash was prevalent.
Support Surface: designer, Norio Surikabe
Look 25: a cream-colored knit cardigan with shell buttons and a high-waisted pleated-front wide legged jean.
Shinyakozuka: designer, Shinya Kozuka
Look 3: a wide legged denim pant with side pockets and a bronze metallic cummerbund.
Meanswhile: designer, Naohiro Fujisaki
Look13: High-rise belted full legged jeans with a matching oversized shirt.
Fetico: designer, Emi Funayama
Look 21: High-rise full-legged jeans with a white stenciled geo print and a silver satin bra top.