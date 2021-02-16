Ralph and Russo adds sunglasses with Linda Farrow

Luxury fashion house Ralph and Russo, known for its couture and red carpet gowns, has collaborated with eyewear brand Linda Farrow on a capsule collection of sunglasses.

The collection, which marks a brand new product category for Ralph and Russo, has been designed by co-founder and creative director Tamara Ralph and features two contemporary styles of sunglasses, both available in multiple colour palettes.

The collaboration has been born organically, explained both companies, following previous partnerships for Ralph and Russo’s spring/summer 2020 and autumn/winter 2020 ready-to-wear shows, which featured several pieces from Linda Farrow on the catwalk.

In designing the sunglasses, Ralph explains in the press release that she wanted to “capture the unique spirit of both brands in a way that is fresh and modern, as well as sculpted and polished, but still in keeping with house codes” to create a timeless and glamorous collection.

The two styles called the ‘Robyn’ and ‘Watson’, explore unique shapes and framework, whilst incorporating the colours that have become iconic to Ralph and Russo, while simultaneously paying homage to Farrow’s affinity for vivid colours.

The ‘Robyn’ is a slim cat-eye silhouette with a sweeping hand-polished acetate frame that is cut away to reveal a delicate gold-plated titanium half rim. The style features nylon sunglass lenses, chosen for their durability, as well as the ability to filter out 100 percent of harmful UV rays. Colourways include cream/yellow gold/solid brown and pink/rose gold/pink mirror.

The ‘Watson’ are classic round sunglasses with sculpted acetate rims set within a polished titanium framework. The style is fitted with gold-plated lenses to give an opulent mirror finish. Colourways include yellow gold/cream and rose gold/transparent ash.

Tamara Ralph and Michael Russo, creative director and chief executive of Ralph and Russo respectively, said in a statement: “We are so excited to launch this special collaboration with Linda Farrow. As a brand, we have long wanted to explore expanding into eyewear, and we could not have asked for a better partner than Linda Farrow for our first ever collection within this product category.”

Simon Jablon, creative director of Linda Farrow, added: “Linda Farrow is delighted to collaborate with Ralph and Russo on their first sunglasses collection. We believe our brand aesthetics have complimented each other perfectly to create this capsule and look forward to continuing the relationship into a long-lasting partnership.”

Ralph and Russo sunglasses start from 395 pounds.

Images: courtesy of Ralph and Russo